Protesters clash with a police officer after police attempted to extinguish a banner set on fire during a demonstration on Nov. 23 by civil society groups from Pandeglang, Banten, opposing a proposed relocation of Javan rhinos, at the Horse Statue monument in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

The latest survey by Ipsos found that 59 percent of Indonesian respondents considered the police untrustworthy, the highest proportion among the 31 countries surveyed.

A wiretapping scandal involving police generals and allegations of excessive force during an anti-government protest in Yogyakarta may have dented public trust in the country's police, as experts warn that weak accountability continues to undermine confidence in the institution.

In one of the biggest recent scandals hitting the country, the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) named three senior officers, including former police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping scheme on Nov. 3. The plot targeted President Prabowo Subianto as well as government officials, activists and journalists from 2025 to 2026.

The investigation into the case has since expanded into an alleged treason plot to erode public trust in the government, with police naming six people, including Listyo, as suspects earlier this week.

Listyo, who was dismissed as the presidential chief of staff earlier this month shortly after being reassigned from the top police post in October, is accused of masterminding the scheme.

Police-related incidents were not limited to the national arena. A week after the wiretapping allegations emerged, a crackdown on a Nov. 10 protest in Yogyakarta left at least 33 people injured.

Yogyakarta police have since questioned 24 officers after the incident, with three being suspected of disciplinary violations.

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