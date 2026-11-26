The Constitutional Court holds a hearing to deliver its rulings on 12 petitions on Nov. 23 in the main courtroom at its Building I in Jakarta, including petitions concerning the National Police Law. (ANTARA/Laily Rahmawaty)

The Constitutional Court's ruling serves as an opportunity to implement stronger public participation for the bill, experts said, noting backlash over its fast-tracked passage earlier this year.

C alls for greater public participation have grown in the wake of a Constitutional Court ruling mandating procedural corrections to the National Police Law, with experts saying lawmakers should also use this chance to reconsider contentious provisions within the law.

The calls came after the court on Monday partially granted a judicial review petition challenging the 2026 Police Law, saying the law’s drafting process had violated legislative procedures, including by skipping the harmonization stage required under the 2022 Law on formulating laws and regulations (P3).

The court further ordered the House of Representatives to correct the law’s formation process within one year, or else the amendment would be annulled and the original 2002 law reinstated.

The justices also stressed that lawmakers must ensure public access to legislative documents and provide meaningful public participation as part of the corrective process.

Constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said the ruling serves as an opportunity to implement stronger public participation for the bill, noting backlash over its fast-tracked passage earlier this year.

“If the [drafting] process alone is rushed, how can the law fulfill the principles of meaningful public participation required by the Constitutional Court?” Feri told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, adding that laws drafted in haste are often “laden with political interests”.

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