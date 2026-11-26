Nineteen police officers have been found to have paid between Rp 150 million and Rp 2.7 billion to secure places for family members or relatives in the Jambi Police.

T he provincial police force in Jambi has fired three policemen for their involvement in a noncommissioned officer (NCO) recruitment scam, causing their victims to suffer Rp 28 billion (US$1.53 million) in losses.

Nineteen police officers have been found to have paid between Rp 150 million and Rp 2.7 billion to secure places for family members or relatives in the Jambi Police.

Jambi Police chief Insp. Gen. Widodo confirmed his force had dishonorably discharged the three policemen who had been found guilty in the recruitment scam.

In addition to a code of ethics hearing, the police are also studying the possibility of money laundering.

Former Jambi Police Human Resources Bureau recruitment head Sr. Comr. Handoko was the highest-ranking policeman axed in the NCO recruitment scandal.

Widodo confirmed Handoko’s firing on Friday although he did not elaborate on the code of ethics hearing, which was handled directly by the National Police headquarters in Jakarta.

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“Yes, he has been fired. But the process was at the National Police headquarters, the details are there,” he said on Friday.

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Handoko’s role was allegedly manipulating results in the health examination category.

The second policeman fired in the case was First Brig. Muhammad Daffa, formerly an adjutant for Handoko.

Daffa, who was dishonorably discharged in September, is currently the only person undergoing trial at Jambi District Court.

The case of the Jambi Police NCO recruitment scam emerged to the public after Daffa was named a suspect and opened the way to other related parties, including his former superior.

The third policeman dishonorably discharged was Second Brig. Y, a former staffer of the Human Resources Bureau at Jambi Police, who was also dishonorably discharged in September.

There has been no further trial information for the criminal case involving Y.

From the facts revealed during his trial session, Daffa said the NCO recruitment scam started when Handoko ordered him to look for prospective participants in the NCO recruitment by using the phrase “looking for patients”.

“At that time, I got 27 people and I directed them to Pak Handoko,” Daffa said during the trial.

“However, only 10 passed the selection and I referred those who failed to Second Insp. P.”

Because most of the participants failed, the victims pushed Daffa to refund their money.

Unable to return the money, Daffa opened a so-called “special quota”, which turned out to be a scam.

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Daffa said in addition to health examination results, there are two other networks manipulating the NCO recruitment, which has access to the central server network in Jakarta.

The first group is led by Second Insp. P, who asked his classmate, identified as F, from the Jambi Police’s Medicine and Health Department (Biddokkes).

Daffa said P routinely looks for prospective participants every year and has received Rp 1.7 billion.

The second group is led by Brig. R, who manipulates the central server network.

There are, however, no connections between the group led by P and R, Daffa said.

He also questioned the fact that P and R still serve with the Jambi Police. (nvn)