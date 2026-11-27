Suspects in an online scam operation stand in line during a news conference at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Nov. 24, 2026. The suspects were repatriated from the Philippines after allegedly operating an online scam targeting victims in Indonesia. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal)

The suspects conducted video calls with victims while wearing police or prosecutor uniforms, accusing them of involvement in drug-related crimes.

A total of 141 Indonesians have been arrested in the Philippines for allegedly running an online scam operation targeting Indonesian citizens, with 139 later repatriated.

Head of the Cybercrime Directorate of the National Police, Brig. Gen. Suhermanto, said the suspects used data obtained from breached websites to identify potential victims in Indonesia.

“The syndicate divided its operations into three groups, each assigned a specific role,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

The first group posed as customer service representatives for a package delivery company, contacting victims and telling them they had a parcel awaiting delivery.

The second group then impersonated police officers, claiming the package contained narcotics and offering to help victims resolve the matter.

The third group posed as narcotics investigators. Its members conducted video calls with victims while wearing police or prosecutor uniforms, accusing them of involvement in drug-related crimes.

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“The suspects then instructed victims to transfer money to designated bank accounts, claiming the payments would help resolve the alleged cases against them. Victims who said they could not afford the payments were encouraged to apply for online loans,” Suhermanto said.

To make their claims appear credible, the suspects also presented forged documents purporting to have been issued by the National Police, the Attorney General's Office and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK).

The syndicate also converted a room in the apartment building where it operated into a makeshift police office. The suspects displayed law enforcement insignia and other official-looking emblems behind them during video calls to make the setting appear authentic.

Read also: Indonesians seeking repatriation surge after Cambodia cracks down on scam centers

The uniforms worn by the suspects were also genuine. They had been purchased from police uniform shops in South Jakarta and taken to the Philippines.

Investigators have identified at least 87 victims, with total losses estimated at Rp 46.8 billion (US$2.5 million).

National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said the investigation into the case began after two Indonesian citizens approached the Indonesian Embassy in Manila to apply for emergency travel documents.

The two claimed to be victims of human trafficking. However, preliminary interviews and an examination of their mobile phones revealed strong indications that they were involved in an online scam operation targeting victims in Indonesia, Suyudi said.

“The embassy subsequently coordinated with the Philippine National Police, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry, the Communications and Digital Ministry, the National Police's International Relations Division and its Cybercrime Directorate,” he said on Tuesday.

A joint team later raided Tower C of KE Towers in Manila on Nov. 3, arresting 141 Indonesians, including 113 men and 28 women. Of those arrested, 139 were repatriated to Indonesia on Tuesday, while the remaining two are still undergoing legal proceedings in the Philippines.

The suspects had been involved in the operation for varying lengths of time, Suyudi said. Some had joined as recently as three to six months earlier, while others had been involved for up to two years.

The syndicate was led by foreign nationals from Malaysia and China, he said. Indonesian police are continuing to investigate the network's structure and track down those directing its operations in coordination with international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol.

Immigration records in the suspects' passports also showed that they had traveled extensively before beginning operations in the Philippines, visiting countries including Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Turkey, Madagascar, Kuwait and Bangladesh.

Coordinating Political and Security Minister Dudung Abdurachman stressed that the repatriation of the Indonesians did not bring an end to the legal proceedings against them, warning that those involved in online scams would not be allowed to evade justice by returning home.

"Returning to Indonesia does not mean you are exempt from legal responsibility. Repatriation does not mean the case is closed," he said on Tuesday.

Read also: Indonesia deports 92 Chinese nationals over alleged scam operation

Dudung also called for tighter immigration controls, including better data sharing, stricter screening and closer monitoring of individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activities. Such measures were needed to prevent them from leaving the country and continuing their criminal activities abroad, he said.

He said tackling online scams required more than simply arresting those directly involved. Authorities must dismantle the entire criminal network, from recruiters and operators to coordinators and financiers, while also tracing and disrupting the flow of illicit funds to prevent the syndicates from operating again. (nal)