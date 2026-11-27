A drone view shows rescuers working on Wednesday near a mining site where workers are believed to be trapped in a flooded mine since Monday, according to the search and rescue agency, during a search and rescue operation in Pongkor, Bogor, West Java. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The rescue operation has been hampered by the shafts' narrow openings, each about 1 meter wide, and their depths of up to 100 meters. The underground passages extend through winding vertical and horizontal tunnels, making access difficult.

T he death toll from flooding at an illegal gold mine in Bogor, West Java, has risen to 13, with rescuers still searching for 13 people missing underground.

West Java Police Chief Insp. Gen. Hengki said six of the 13 bodies recovered had been identified by the provincial police's Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team.

"The West Java Police DVI team has identified six of the 13 bodies recovered using postmortem and antemortem data," Hengki said on Thursday as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

Authorities said 37 people entered two illegal gold mine shafts in Bantar Karet village, Nanggung district, Bogor regency, on Monday afternoon to extract gold, correcting earlier reports that only one shaft was involved.

The shafts are located on Mount Butak, within the Pongkor mining concession of state-owned mining company PT Aneka Tambang (Antam).

Heavy rain began around 6 p.m., causing the nearby Ciseureuh River to overflow and inundate the shafts, whose entrances were about 3 meters from the riverbank.

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Eleven miners managed to escape, while the remaining 26 were trapped underground, including 19 in the first shaft and seven in the second, authorities said.

Residents and family members initially tried to pump water out of the shafts, but persistent heavy rain repeatedly caused the river to overflow, sending more water underground.

Authorities were not notified until around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly because residents feared that reporting the incident would expose the illegal mining operation.

Read also: Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining

Rescue teams immediately began pumping water out of the two shafts. By Wednesday night, they had recovered 13 bodies.

The rescue operation has been hampered by the shafts' narrow openings, each about 1 meter wide, and their depths of up to 100 meters. The underground passages extend through winding vertical and horizontal tunnels, making access difficult.

The confined spaces, combined with steep and slippery earthen passages, have prevented rescuers from using evacuation equipment. Rescue personnel have had to retrieve the bodies manually, authorities said.

The operation has also been complicated by the mine's remote location in hilly terrain, where rescuers must negotiate steep cliffs and slippery slopes. Access to the traditional mining site is particularly difficult because illegal miners use narrow trails that are not accessible by ordinary vehicles.

Bogor Police Chief Adj. Comr. Arfan Zulkan Sipayung said persistent heavy rain and rising river levels are also hampering rescue efforts.

"Heavy rain continues to fall around the site, causing water levels in the Ciseureuh River to keep rising," he said on Thursday.

Muddy river water is also continuing to seep into the shafts, making it difficult for rescue teams to pump out the water and retrieve the victims.

"There is also a risk of further landslides inside the shafts because the soil is unstable and water continues to flow in," he said.

Arfan said police are investigating who was behind and financing the illegal mining operation.

"We are questioning witnesses, including those managing the mine shafts and other relevant parties, to identify the people behind the operation, its financiers and those responsible for the illegal mining activities at the site," he said.

He urged residents not to engage in illegal gold mining, warning that the activity not only violates the law but also endangers lives and can trigger disasters, particularly during periods of extreme weather and heavy rainfall.

Read also: Gold boom, policy missteps fuel rise in deadly illegal mines

The Pongkor mining concession is estimated to have contained about 26 tonnes of gold, of which approximately five tonnes remain. Antam produces about one tonne of gold annually at the site and aims to continue operations there until at least 2030.

Many local residents have also been mining illegally around the concession, drawn by the promise of high profits amid limited job opportunities and economic hardship. Using simple digging tools, these miners, known locally as gurandil, dig deep into the mountain with minimal safety protections.

The illegal mining operations have been linked to several fatal accidents. In January, 11 illegal miners died after a toxic gas leak at an illicit mine shaft outside the Pongkor concession.

Antam's Pongkor mining unit reported that it had carried out 1,170 operations to seal access points used for illegal mining as of October. The figure includes repeated closures of illegal entrances that had been reopened after previous enforcement efforts. (nal)