Diyah Kusumastuti, the owner of the Little Aresha daycare center in Yogyakarta, attends a verdict hearing in a child abuse case at the Yogyakarta District Court on Nov. 26, 2026. She was found guilty at the hearing. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

During a hearing on Thursday, Presiding Judge Sunaryanto found Diyah guilty of providing educational services without a permit, offering fraudulent services, child neglect and child abuse.

Y ogyakarta district court has sentenced Diyah Kusumastuti, owner of the Little Aresha daycare center, to nine years in prison and ordered her to pay a fine and restitution totaling about Rp 1.1 billion (US$59,800) for the abuse and neglect of dozens of children entrusted to her facility.

During a hearing on Thursday, Presiding Judge Sunaryanto found Diyah guilty of providing educational services without a permit, offering fraudulent services, child neglect and child abuse.

"The court sentences the defendant to nine years in prison and a fine of Rp 900 million, payable within one month," Sunaryanto said.

If Diyah fails to pay, prosecutors may seize and auction her assets, subject to approval from the district court chief. If her assets are insufficient or cannot be seized, the fine will be converted into 180 days in prison. Any partial payment will reduce the substitute sentence proportionally.

The court also ordered Diyah to pay Rp 201 million in restitution to the parents of 74 child victims. If she fails to pay, her assets may be seized. If the assets are insufficient or cannot be seized, the unpaid amount will be replaced by an 80-day prison term.

The court said Diyah had instructed daycare workers to tie up children in their care and subject them to other forms of violence, causing physical and psychological trauma that disrupted their growth and development.

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"The defendant's actions were cruel and caused public alarm. She has a previous criminal conviction, was not forthcoming and gave convoluted answers during the trial," the judge said.