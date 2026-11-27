President Prabowo Subianto wipes away tears while delivering his speech at the National Teachers’ Day commemoration at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, on Nov. 26, 2026. (ANTARA/Galih Pradipta)

The President said his anti-corruption efforts to safeguard state funds had drawn widespread criticism on social media from “buzzers”, a term commonly used in Indonesia for paid online users who promote certain narratives in a coordinated manner.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has claimed that his online critics, whom he labeled “buzzers”, have disappeared and that food poisoning cases linked to his free meals program have declined since the appointment of new National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto.

Prabowo made the remarks on Thursday while addressing thousands of teachers at the National Teachers’ Day commemoration at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, urging them to help his administration fight corruption.

The President said his anti-corruption efforts to safeguard state funds had drawn widespread criticism on social media from “buzzers”, a term commonly used in Indonesia for paid online users who promote certain narratives in a coordinated manner.

“We are being attacked on social media for trying to save the public’s money. It turns out that social media was full of buzzers,” Prabowo said in his speech.

“Once there was a new National Police chief, all the buzzers disappeared,” he added.

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Prabowo’s remarks came nearly two months into Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto’s tenure as National Police chief, following his appointment on Oct. 1 to replace Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.