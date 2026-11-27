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President Prabowo Subianto hailed what he described as a resurgence of the police under their new chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, who two months ago replaced Listyo Sigit Prabowo currently under investigation for the wiretapping of the President and attempted treason.
resident Prabowo Subianto hailed what he described as a resurgence of the police under their new chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto, as officers on Thursday destroyed 600 tonnes of seized narcotics in one of the country's largest drug enforcement operations.
The praise came less than two months after Prabowo appointed Suyudi on Oct. 1 to the top police job, replacing his predecessor Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who had led the force for more than a decade and is known as a loyalist of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Prabowo attended the destruction ceremony of seized drugs on Thursday at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, where Suyudi revealed that the police had uncovered about 56,200 drug cases and arrested some 73,900 suspects since last November. The confiscated narcotics are worth an estimated Rp 61.69 trillion (US$3.36 billion).
According to the police chief, the operations prevented drug abuse among millions of people, and potentially saved the government between Rp 285.13 trillion and Rp 1,140.48 trillion in rehabilitation costs.
Also highlighted at Thursday's event was the police’s joint operation with Philippine authorities that uncovered an international online scam syndicate in Manila, involving 141 Indonesians suspected of scamming victims through impersonation and threats.
“On behalf of the people and the nation, I thank the National Police. Through your achievements today, you have safeguarded 300 million lives. Keep up this work and make the police an outstanding institution,” Prabowo said.
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