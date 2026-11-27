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s another rainy season arrives in Aceh, Muhammad Amin is still waiting for a permanent home after last year's devastating floods. His uncle remains missing, and the government assistance promised to his family has yet to materialize.
Amin joined thousands of others on Thursday to pray for those killed in the disaster, which swept across 53 regencies and cities across Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, killing at least 1,204 people and displacing more than 880,000.
“It has been a year, but our lives remain the same. We still live in temporary shelters,” Amin told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, saying he had as well prayed for a better future for his wife and four children.
“As the holy month of Ramadhan is approaching, we hope to move to a permanent house,” he added, noting the government had also failed to disburse promised financial assistance for his family.
Amin's plight reflects the slow recovery highlighted in a report released on Thursday by Amnesty International, marking one year since cyclone-induced floods and landslides devastated parts of Sumatra.
Read also: After wildfires, floods and landslides batter parts of Indonesia
"For the survivors in Aceh, this disaster did not end when the floodwaters receded. A year later, many families are still waiting for the housing and support they were promised by the Indonesian authorities,” Amnesty International co-regional director Montse Ferrer said at the report’s launch in Jakarta.
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