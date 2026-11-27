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The President also joked about different cultural interpretations of “later” while addressing a National Teachers' Day event in Bogor on Thursday, a day after university students rallied to demand pay hikes for teachers.
resident Prabowo Subianto promised to raise teachers' salaries at an appropriate time but offered no timeframe, when he spoke at an event on Thursday to mark National Teachers' Day in Bogor, West Java.
The President made the pledge through pantun, a form of oral poetry most commonly comprising four lines of alternating rhyme.
“Happy Teachers’ Day to you all. When the time comes, we will raise teachers’ pay,” he conveyed in the poem, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.
But Prabowo, who is of Javanese descent, cautioned teachers against celebrating too soon, joking that “later” had a different meaning for Javanese and non-Javanese speakers.
“For people outside Java, ‘tomorrow’ means tomorrow. But for Javanese people, ‘tomorrow’ can mean later and later,” he said, prompting laughter.
Prabowo said increasing teachers’ salaries would depend on the government's ability to improve state finances. He called on the Finance Ministry, the National Police and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as well as other law enforcement institutions to pursue those stealing public funds and recover state assets to strengthen the economy.
The day before, hundreds of university students staged a rally in Jakarta to demand better pay, job security and legal protection for teachers, particularly contract teachers.
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