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The Indonesian Teachers Association criticized the timing of Prabowo’s joke, saying it was disrespectful to make light of the struggles of teachers who are still barely making ends meet.
hat began as a cheerful National Teachers’ Day for Ana, who received small gifts and congratulations at the kindergarten where she teaches, ended in disappointment after she watched President Prabowo Subianto’s speech at an official celebration of the occasion.
“I was teaching as usual yesterday, and Alhamdulillah [praise be to God] received some treats from students’ parents. But when I watched the video, I felt angry,” the 28-year-old from Pekalongan, Central Java, who asked to be identified only by her first name, told The Jakarta Post on Friday.
She was referring to the widely shared clips of Prabowo reciting a short rhyming poem, or pantun, in which he promised to raise teachers’ salaries.
“Happy Teachers’ Day to you all. When the time comes later, we will raise teachers’ pay,” he said, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.
But Prabowo, who is of Javanese descent, cautioned teachers against celebrating too soon, joking the word later or “tomorrow” carried a different meaning for Javanese and non-Javanese speakers.
“For people outside Java, ‘tomorrow’ means tomorrow. But for Javanese people, ‘tomorrow’ means some other time much later. So don’t clap just yet,” he said, prompting laughter.
Read also: Students mark Teachers’ Day with protest over educators’ welfare
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