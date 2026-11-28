Mount Sibayak in Karo, North Sumatra is seen from one of its peaks on June 24, 2017. (Kompas.com/Mei Leandha)

The crowd, grouped under the Sibayak Care Hikers’ Alliance, demanded accountability for massive and destructive land clearing allegedly conducted by Bukit Barisan Grand Forest Park (Tahura) management together with PT Pariban Sibayak Zilena near the dormant volcano.

M ountain hikers staged a demonstration in front of the North Sumatra Legislative Council on Monday demanding an investigation into the destruction of Mount Sibayak’s forest area in Karo regency following viral dirt bike races and heavy equipment activities in the area.

The crowd, grouped under the Sibayak Care Hikers’ Alliance, demanded accountability for the massive and destructive land clearing allegedly conducted by the Bukit Barisan Grand Forest Park (Tahura) management unit together with PT Pariban Sibayak Zilena near the dormant volcano.

Action coordinator Putra said the government must immediately take concrete action to investigate the alleged Mount Sibayak damages. He said the damaged forest on Mount Sibayak was a threat to the forest ecosystem, biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

“The government must exercise its authority maximally, including taking actions against parties who are proven to have damaged the environment,” he said during his speech in front of the provincial legislature building.

“Save Mount Sibayak, investigate environmental damage and enforcement the law indiscriminately.”

He said that law enforcement should not be picky, against both individuals and institutions.

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Putra said massive and destructive environmental damage in Gunung Sibayak’s forest area was a serious problem the government must address.