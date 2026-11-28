A teacher helps students board a school-owned minivan on Nov. 24 at SDN Bener 01 State Elementary School in Semarang regency, Central Java. Ten teachers at the school took out a loan to purchase the vehicle, providing students with a safe ride home in an area with limited access to public transportation. (Courtesy of/The Central Java Administration)

Concerned about children who have to walk home because public transportation does not serve their neighborhood, teachers have pooled their resources and taken out a loan to buy a secondhand angkot (public minivan) to ferry students home after school.

F or teachers at SD Negeri Bener 01 Elementary School in Semarang regency, Central Java, the school day does not necessarily end when the final bell rings. For some, the day continues with an additional responsibility: making sure their students get home safely.

Concerned about children who have to walk home because public transportation does not serve their neighborhood, the teachers have pooled their resources and taken out a loan to buy a secondhand angkot (public minivan) to ferry students home after school.

The initiative was prompted by concerns over students whose parents could drop them off in the morning but could not pick them up in the afternoon because they had to work.

"Many students are not picked up by their parents. Their parents can only take them to school in the morning because they have to work until the afternoon. As a result, the children have to walk home. Public transportation does not serve the area around the school," Gani Prasasti, a physical education teacher, told The Jakarta Post in a recent interview.

Despite their relatively modest salaries, the teachers agreed earlier this year to borrow Rp 25 million (US$1,088) from the school cooperative to purchase a secondhand 1992 Suzuki Carry minivan, Gani said.

“The vehicle cost Rp 20 million, with the remaining Rp 5 million set aside as a reserve fund,” she said.

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