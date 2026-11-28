Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Concerned about children who have to walk home because public transportation does not serve their neighborhood, teachers have pooled their resources and taken out a loan to buy a secondhand angkot (public minivan) to ferry students home after school.
or teachers at SD Negeri Bener 01 Elementary School in Semarang regency, Central Java, the school day does not necessarily end when the final bell rings. For some, the day continues with an additional responsibility: making sure their students get home safely.
Concerned about children who have to walk home because public transportation does not serve their neighborhood, the teachers have pooled their resources and taken out a loan to buy a secondhand angkot (public minivan) to ferry students home after school.
The initiative was prompted by concerns over students whose parents could drop them off in the morning but could not pick them up in the afternoon because they had to work.
"Many students are not picked up by their parents. Their parents can only take them to school in the morning because they have to work until the afternoon. As a result, the children have to walk home. Public transportation does not serve the area around the school," Gani Prasasti, a physical education teacher, told The Jakarta Post in a recent interview.
Despite their relatively modest salaries, the teachers agreed earlier this year to borrow Rp 25 million (US$1,088) from the school cooperative to purchase a secondhand 1992 Suzuki Carry minivan, Gani said.
“The vehicle cost Rp 20 million, with the remaining Rp 5 million set aside as a reserve fund,” she said.
Read also: Students mark Teachers’ Day with protest over educators’ welfare
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.