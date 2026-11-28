National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (second left) addresses a press conference in Jakarta alongside other police officials on Nov. 26, 2026, telling reporters that an ethics hearing for Listyo Sigit Prabowo related to ongoing illegal wiretapping and treason cases had been postponed to Nov. 30 after the former police chief refused to attend. (Antara/Fauzan)

The investigation into alleged treason involving former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo is testing the force’s accountability, with experts demanding transparency and independent oversight to safeguard public trust.

C alls are growing for transparency in the treason investigation implicating former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and several other police generals, with experts warning that a lack of independence and accountability could undermine the probe’s credibility and further erode public trust in law enforcement.

Listyo and five other high-ranking police officers were named suspects on Monday in an alleged plot to commit treason against President Prabowo Subianto, with investigators accusing them of organizing illegal surveillance and activities aimed at undermining public confidence in the administration.

The treason allegations followed the arrest of four of the six police generals earlier this month in a separate investigation into illegal wiretapping targeting the communications of Prabowo, government officials, politicians, governors, businesspeople, activists, journalists and students, in what has become one of the biggest scandals to hit the country in recent years.

From The Weekender The world according to Obin Read on The Weekender

Critics and experts have questioned the evidence used to substantiate the treason charges, including banners and T-shirts bearing symbols associated with student protests. They have accused the police of discrediting dissent by portraying legitimate protest movements as acts of rebellion.

Nicky Fahrizal, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the evidence presented so far was insufficient to substantiate the treason allegations, warning that the case risked exposing civil society groups and government critics to criminalization.

Read also: Misprinted T-shirts, flags in Listyo treason case raise eyebrows

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

He said the police must ensure that the investigation was conducted objectively and did not undermine civil liberties, particularly given the implications of the allegations for freedom of expression and the right to protest.