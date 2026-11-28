Workers from Palembang Environment Agency install air monitoring devices near a lake in Palembang, South Sumatra, on Nov. 25, 2026. Palembang residents had been complaining about a foul odor since the previous day. (Courtesy of Palembang Communicaiton and Information Agency/-)

The foul smell started to emerge on Tuesday evening, causing a furor in many districts where residents simultaneously smelled the same odor.

A uthorities in the South Sumatra provincial capital of Palembang are investigating reports of a strong ammonia-like odor that has spread across parts of the city in recent days, prompting complaints and concern among residents.

The foul smell started to emerge on Tuesday evening, causing a furor in many districts where residents simultaneously smelled the same odor.

Social media was rife with postings about the smell, with some suspecting a gas leak, while others blamed state-owned fertilizer maker PT Pupuk Sriwijaya (Pusri), or a newly operational waste-to-energy power plant. Several posters expressed fears over possible explosions.

“It smells like a durian, a leaking LPG canister, or garbage. It really makes me dizzy,” a resident in Tanjung Barangan told The Jakarta Post.

“The smell started at about 9:30 p.m. although my family and I remained indoors.”

Read also: Pressure piles on North Jakarta waste-to-fuel following release of foul fumes

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Responding to the complaints on air pollution, a joint team from the Palembang Environment Agency and South Sumatra Environment and Land Agency immediately conducted an investigation into the source of the smell.