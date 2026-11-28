Former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi (center) walks out after being questioned as a witness in the ongoing treason probe at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2026. (ANTARA/Sulthony Hasanuddin/YU)

Budi, who also served as cooperatives minister in Prabowo’s cabinet until last September, stressed that he only knew Listyo among the six police officers who have been named as treason suspects in the case.

The National Police have summoned two close associates of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and questioned one of them, as witnesses in the probe into an alleged treason plot against President Prabowo Subianto, which also implicated former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Budi Arie Setiadi, a communications and information minister during Jokowi’s presidency, appeared for questioning on Friday at the National Police’s headquarters in South Jakarta.

Budi, who cofounded and currently chairs the Projo volunteer network that has supported Jokowi since his first presidential campaign in 2014, is a close ally of the former president.

The other witness, Devid Agus Yunanto, who served as Jokowi’s aide and personal assistant dating back to his time as mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, did not appear for questioning.

Devid will be summoned again on Monday, according to Brig. Gen. Susatyo Purnomo Condro, director of general crimes at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim).

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Speaking after nearly nine hours of questioning, Budi told reporters he had cooperated with investigators as part of his duty as a “responsible citizen” and answered 42 questions, but declined to provide further details.