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LPS said in a Wednesday statement that its decision to relocate its headquarters was based on an assessment of its long-term operational needs, with a permanent office in Jakarta considered to be more suitable.
he government’s commitment to Nusantara in East Kalimantan is facing renewed scrutiny as shifting budget priorities and a state agency’s decision to relocate its planned headquarters to Jakarta fuel doubts over the new capital’s future.
Fresh questions emerged earlier this week when the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) announced plans to move its proposed headquarters from Nusantara to Jakarta, citing changes in the government’s development priorities under President Prabowo Subianto.
During a meeting at the House of Representatives, LPS chair Anggito Abimanyu said the institution had withdrawn its previous Rp 400 billion (US$21.76 million) allocation for an office in the new capital.
“Since Nusantara was no longer part of the Government Work Plan [RKP] under this current administration, we have withdrawn the allocation and will redirect it elsewhere,” Anggito said earlier this week.
However, LPS later said it had provided “incomplete information” during the House meeting, clarifying that Nusantara development remained included in the 2026 Government Work Plan and the 2027 draft plan.
Read also: President's muted Nusantara support chills investment
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