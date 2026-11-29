Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Dudung Abdurachman (left) speaks during a press conference on Nov. 17 at his office in Jakarta. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

The government suspected the ULMWP meeting in Vanuatu might be about consolidation with armed separatist groups, coordinating security minister Dudung Abdurachman said.

I mmigration authorities at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport have blocked a group of Papuans from leaving Bali for Vanuatu, reportedly for a meeting of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), which campaigns for Papuan independence.

On Friday night, twelve members of the ULMWP were stopped from traveling to the Pacific country, despite having obtained boarding passes, secured valid visas and confirmed their return tickets, according to ULMWP executive secretary Markus Haluk, who was among the barred Papuans.

Markus said that they were later subjected to questioning, without receiving a clear explanation from immigration officers for their denied boarding.

“It turned out that our passports were blocked,” Markus said on Saturday. “We were later taken to a detention room to undergo questioning with immigration officers.”

As of Sunday afternoon, all twelve of them decided to remain at the airport, awaiting approval from immigration authorities for their departure.

Established in Vanuatu in 2014, the ULMWP is an umbrella group of numerous Papuan-led movements seeking independence from Indonesia. The alliance holds an observer status to the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), a grouping of Melanesian countries in which Indonesia is an associate member.

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Read also: All you need to know about the movement for Papuan self-determination