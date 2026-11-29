A mural with a “Stop Bullying” theme is seen on a wall at a bus stop in the Bukit Duri area, South Jakarta, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Police in East Java's Malang City said the 17-year-old victim was brutally assaulted on Wednesday evening after two of the four suspects picked her up from her parents' house.

T he National Police have arrested four teenage girls as suspects in the death of a female high-school student, in a bullying case that has provoked outrage in Indonesia, a spokesman said Sunday.

Police in East Java's Malang City said the 17-year-old victim was brutally assaulted on Wednesday evening after two of the four suspects picked her up from her parents' house.

They rode with her on a motorbike to a nearby location where she was dragged off the vehicle by two waiting girls and beaten with punches and kicks until losing consciousness, according to police chief Danang Setiyo Pambudi.

Initial forensic examination had determined the victim died of asphyxiation, he added.

On Sunday, police spokesman Sr. Com. Jules Abraham Abast said the suspects -- all aged between 16 and 17 -- had been in police detention since Friday after eyewitness interrogations.

"They are classified as children in conflict with the law. They will not be allowed to sit their school examinations for the time being as they were still undergoing intensive questioning," Abast said in a statement.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The suspects, one of whom tried to flee before she was arrested, allegedly took the victim to a nearby hospital after failed attempts to revive her.

Late Friday evening, locals angered by the case stormed a residential complex where one of the suspects lived, clashing with police and burning two of their vehicles.

The situation was considered under control by Saturday morning.

Provincial police chief Insp. Gen. Dekananto Eko Purwono said authorities were looking into the existence of two videos that allegedly showed previous assaults by the suspects on the same victim.