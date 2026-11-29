Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Iman, a senior-ranking police officer, was dishonorably discharged following an ethics hearing on Friday for a termination order he issued last year.
he National Police have dismissed Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin over his order to terminate a criminal investigation last year, amid a separate ongoing probe into his involvement in an alleged treason plot with five other police officers.
Iman was dishonorably discharged following an ethics hearing on Friday, in which he was found guilty of violating professional ethics by ordering the termination of a police investigation in 2025.
The investigation concerned a report filed with the North Jakarta Police on Sept. 23, 2025. Iman, who at the time was the director of the Jakarta Police’s General Crimes Directorate, had instructed investigators to terminate the probe.
The National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) found that Iman’s order went against the force’s prevailing laws and regulations, including its ethics code, declaring his conduct a “disgraceful act”.
The police, however, did not disclose further details about the 2025 case.
Iman has appealed the dismissal, though the police insisted that the investigation was carried out justly.
“All law enforcement proceedings uphold ethical standards and procedures, and are conducted professionally, proportionally, accountably and transparently,” said police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, as reported by Antara.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.