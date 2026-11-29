Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin (left), then serving as Jakarta Police general crimes director, sits alongside Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto (right) and shows artist's impressions of alleged members of a mob in Pejompongan during a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2026. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Iman, a senior-ranking police officer, was dishonorably discharged following an ethics hearing on Friday for a termination order he issued last year.

T he National Police have dismissed Sr. Comr. Iman Imanuddin over his order to terminate a criminal investigation last year, amid a separate ongoing probe into his involvement in an alleged treason plot with five other police officers.

Iman was dishonorably discharged following an ethics hearing on Friday, in which he was found guilty of violating professional ethics by ordering the termination of a police investigation in 2025.

The investigation concerned a report filed with the North Jakarta Police on Sept. 23, 2025. Iman, who at the time was the director of the Jakarta Police’s General Crimes Directorate, had instructed investigators to terminate the probe.

The National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) found that Iman’s order went against the force’s prevailing laws and regulations, including its ethics code, declaring his conduct a “disgraceful act”.

The police, however, did not disclose further details about the 2025 case.

Iman has appealed the dismissal, though the police insisted that the investigation was carried out justly.

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“All law enforcement proceedings uphold ethical standards and procedures, and are conducted professionally, proportionally, accountably and transparently,” said police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, as reported by Antara.