President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the inauguration of the Harapan Kita-Tokushukai building at Harapan Kita National Cardiovascular Center in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2026. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

President Prabowo Subianto has floated a proposal to have all provinces operate air ambulance service in a bid to improve access to health service in the most remote islands.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has floated a proposal of having all provinces operate air ambulance service in a bid to improve access to health service in the most remote islands.

Prabowo made the statement on Saturday at an event to inaugurate a new wing for heart and vascular care at Harapan Kita Cardiovascular Hospital in Jakarta.

“We have already started providing air ambulance services [in certain hospitals]. I hope that air ambulance service will be available in every province in the future, reaching even the most remote areas and locations impossible to reach by ground ambulance,” he said.

In September, the government reportedly carried out an air evacuation exercise that simulated helicopter airlifts in West Pesisir regency in Lampung.

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said at the time that the government would start planning for the air ambulance program once it completed the construction of 22 new hospitals this year.

Prabowo on Saturday also reiterated the government’s commitment to improve access to healthcare, saying he had ordered renovations for all community health centers (puskesmas) and expected improvements in hospital facilities in regencies and cities.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

A puskesmas, which serves as the primary care backbone for millions of Indonesians covered by the National Health Insurance (JKN), ideally has a couple of general practitioners, at least one dentist, a few nurses and a midwife. But their services remain uneven, particularly in remote areas.