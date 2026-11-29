Relatives of missing miners wait for information update at a missing person post near a mining site where workers are believed to be trapped in a flooded mine since Nov. 23, according to the search and rescue agency, on Nov. 25 in Pongkor, Bogor, West Java province. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Terminating the search operation was based on the results of analysis and observation of the West Java provincial administration’s expert team.

T he joint search and rescue (SAR) efforts to find and evacuate 14 missing miners inside illegal gold mine in Nanggung district, Bogor regency, West Java, were officially terminated on Friday at 11 p.m. on grounds of personnel’s safety.

Jakarta SAR Office chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said on Saturday that the decision was taken after considering the safety of all personnel. The decision was inline with guidance from the National SAR Agency (Basarnas) leadership that all SAR operation must prioritize safety for all rescuers.

Terminating the SAR operation was based on the results of analysis and observation of West Java provincial administration’s expert team, which concluded that the condition of the mine tunnel’s mouth endangered rescuers and did not allow them to continue their efforts safely.

The consideration factors included soil condition around tunnel’s portal, the portal’s position in a riverbank, water seepage, and increasing water inundation inside the tunnel which potentially cause the ground structure getting more unstable and trigger follow-up landslides.

“With a joint team personnel of 351 people, the safety of all personnel became the main consideration in taking the decision to terminate the SAR operation,” Desiana said.

“Technical study determined that the location’s conditions are no longer allowing search and evacuation efforts without endangering the rescue team’s safety.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Earlier on Wednesday evening, rescuers evacuated 13 bodies from inside the illegal gold mine.