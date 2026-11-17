President Prabowo Subianto (left) and other world leaders smile alongside United States President Donald Trump (center) on Feb. 19, 2026, during the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, DC. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Shifting political winds in Washington and Jerusalem give President Prabowo an ideal diplomatic opening to withdraw the country from Trump’s so-called Board of Peace, honor Indonesia's constitutional commitment to the Palestinian people and refocus on pressing domestic priorities.

P resident Prabowo Subianto should muster the diplomatic resolve to use the United States Republican Party’s heavy midterm losses as momentum to withdraw from the Board of Peace (BoP), led by President Donald Trump, for the sake of millions of Palestinians who continue to endure Israeli attacks.

Prabowo need no longer fear retaliation from Washington: The sweeping electoral defeat will force Trump to focus on a newly empowered Democratic Party capable of constraining, even threatening, his hold on the White House, effectively rendering him a lame-duck president for the remainder of his term.

This political weakening in Washington coincides with the anticipated departure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly if opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming the next coalition government. A change of guard in Jerusalem would offer Jakarta a cleaner diplomatic window to step away.

Having expressed his readiness to join the board in public alongside Trump, Prabowo should also convey Indonesia's withdrawal to him in person. Opportunities are not lacking: The two leaders are scheduled to meet at this week’s ASEAN Summit in Manila and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Trump will also host the Group of 20 Summit at his Florida property in December, an ideal occasion for Prabowo to deliver his decision directly to the host without intermediaries.

Exiting the BoP would bring widespread relief to millions of Indonesians who were dismayed from the outset by the body, which has since proven more detrimental than constructive to the Palestinian cause.

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Public dissent was muted at the time of Prabowo’s announcement, and even the nation’s two largest Islamic organizations, Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, offered only cautious resistance.