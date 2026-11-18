After the storm: President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo after visiting injured police officers at the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, Jakarta, on Sept. 1, 2025. President Prabowo visits officers who are wounded during clashes at a protest in Jakarta and instructs the police chief to grant them extraordinary promotions. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T he alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, senior officials, prominent politicians, journalists and business leaders has introduced another layer of instability to Indonesia’s increasingly volatile political landscape. Unfolding amid simmering tensions between Prabowo and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the scandal exposes deep fissures within the national security apparatus and pointed questions about political loyalties within the ruling coalition.

The National Police named four high-ranking officers as suspects in the case: ex-police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was removed as presidential chief of staff a day after the scandal broke; former legal division head Insp. Gen. Ahrie Sonta Nasution; senior training instructor Insp. Gen. Eko Hadi Santoso; and former information and technology head Insp. Gen. Slamet Uliandi.

Listyo’s implication carries profound political weight. After leading the police force from 2021 through both the Jokowi and Prabowo administrations, he had just been appointed chief of staff last month. As noted in an earlier Tenggara Strategics analysis, this transfer likely facilitated the disclosure of the unauthorized surveillance operation, which might have continued undetected had Listyo remained the police chief.

Ahrie’s involvement has drawn equal scrutiny given his prior role as one of Prabowo’s aides. On Nov. 10, he became the first suspect to face a police ethics tribunal, which resulted in his dishonorable discharge from the force. He has appealed the ruling.

According to investigators, the unlawful surveillance occurred between 2025 and 2026. The phone numbers of the targets were entered into the National Police’s Lawful Interception Management System, and these intercepts were executed without mandatory judicial verification or any underlying law enforcement mandate. Investigators further allege that the suspects ordered the deletion of intercept records in October. A police whistleblower reported the directive on Oct.30, setting the formal criminal inquiry into motion.

The seniority of the suspects elevates this case far beyond typical procedural misconduct. Reaching the highest echelon of law enforcement, including the former police chief, the investigation transforms an administrative abuse of power into a high-stakes political crisis, exposing competing patronage networks and institutional rivalries within the security sector.

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Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, once a target of surveillance by Australian intelligence in 2013, has voiced concern over the political climate, characterizing it as increasingly unchecked. In a statement on Nov. 4, Susilo lamented that the pursuit of power appeared to justify any means irrespective of ethics or legality. He urged Prabowo to restore civilized politics, cautioning that unchecked factional strife risked instilling fear and insecurity among the public.