By prioritizing Palace loyalty over coalition trust, President Prabowo Subianto risks alienating crucial political allies and severing the remaining ties to the voter base he inherited from Joko Widodo.

T he recent decision by several members of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet to resign from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) while retaining their government posts is more than a matter of internal party management. Rather, it signals a troubling governing logic in which loyalty to the Presidential Palace is elevated above competence, coalition coherence or electoral accountability.

Whether these departures occurred voluntarily or under external pressure, the message remains identical, and left unchecked this approach will cost the administration more than it can afford.

The PSI resignations are part of the broader fallout from the wiretapping scandal that has rattled the ruling coalition in recent months. They occurred just days before Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation from the vice presidency, a move linked to the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated his academic credentials.

The cumulative effect has placed former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's remaining footprint in the government under extraordinary scrutiny. Every Jokowi-era holdover in the cabinet is watching closely and drawing conclusions about the security of their own tenure.

The danger of such loyalty-testing is structural. While the administration's defenders correctly note that a president cannot govern without a trustworthy coalition, the critical question is whether this remedy is proportionate.

When political parties find their terms of alignment renegotiated outside the electoral calendar, as the PSI has just experienced, the rest of the coalition takes notice. Regardless of the PSI's modest electoral weight, the signal sent to every other partner is unambiguous: compliance is valued over contribution.

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This dynamic is already evident in how coalition partners have deferred the selection of a new vice president entirely to Prabowo. Yet comparative research on multiparty presidential systems is largely consistent on this point: When coalition management turns adversarial, governance suffers.