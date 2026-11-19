Protesters carry a bird effigy during a demonstration of climate activists on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Nov. 14, 2026. (AFP/Ozan Kose)

With world leaders from Washington and Beijing to Jakarta and Brussels conspicuously absent from COP31, this editorial exposes how broken emissions pledges, geopolitical distractions, and plummeting climate finance are turning global climate diplomacy into a dangerous exercise in delay.

T he clock is ticking down for countries around the world to keep the planet from overheating, yet most leaders are tending to what they seem to think are more important matters, so the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is getting less attention than it should.

It comes as no surprise that both United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stayed away from last week’s leaders’ meeting at the summit now underway in Turkey’s Antalya. The world’s two most powerful figures have normally given the foremost climate conference a miss.

The same is true for President Prabowo Subianto, who has not attended COP 29 through COP 31, making his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo the last Indonesian leader to appear in person, in Dubai in 2023.

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Instead, like in previous years, Indonesia dispatched special presidential envoy for climate and energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who led a delegation that included Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat and other ministers.

Being the President’s brother with noticeable influence on government policy, Hashim’s attendance arguably carries more political weight than the envoy title suggests. But given the archipelago’s importance for climate change mitigation and the recent wildfires in Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua, highest-level representation would have been appropriate.

More disappointing yet, only a handful of European Union heads of government turned up, with notable absentees being French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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It is telling that the head of the country that gave the name to the Paris Agreement at COP 21, the starting point for emission reduction commitments by each country, did not even show up for COP 31.