Til we meet again: Former vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets his supporters as he leaves the office in Jakarta following his resignation on Nov. 12, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

President Prabowo faces a critical constitutional test to select a vice president who is capable enough to govern in a crisis yet lacks the political machinery or ambition to threaten his leadership or unsettle coalition rivals ahead of 2029.

I n March 1998, Soeharto made BJ Habibie his seventh vice president. The aging strongman was not anointing an heir. He was indulging a favorite. Brilliant, eccentric and utterly without a political or military base, Habibie was a safe pair of hands to champion Indonesia’s high-tech ambitions while Soeharto stayed firmly at the helm.

It was a fatal indulgence. Two months later, the Asian financial crisis had spilled onto the streets of Jakarta, Soeharto was gone, and the technocratic loyalist was Indonesia’s accidental president, left to dismantle the New Order’s political architecture within months.

Nearly three decades on, that ghost hangs over President Prabowo Subianto, a former son-in-law of Soeharto.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s abrupt resignation, which followed court rulings against his education credentials, has handed Prabowo an unprecedented constitutional test. Under Article 8(2) of the 1945 Constitution, he has 14 days from the People’s Consultative Assembly’s (MPR) formal request to nominate two candidates. The assembly will vote on Dec. 9.

Two names suggest a contest. In truth, it is theater. Prabowo’s sprawling Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus dominates the MPR and will ratify whatever the Presidential Palace signals. Two genuinely competitive heavyweights would be political suicide, splitting the coalition and risking a humiliating floor upset. Expect an “anchor and placeholder” ticket instead: one anointed frontrunner and one compliant, forgettable foil to satisfy the constitutional arithmetic.

But a foregone vote does not make the choice any less consequential. It may be the most important decision of Prabowo’s presidency so far. In 2024 he needed Gibran to borrow Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s electoral machinery. Now he holds the presidency himself, and his dilemma is sharper than Soeharto’s ever was.

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At 75, Prabowo is the oldest first-term president in Indonesian history, and his health and stamina are a matter of quiet scrutiny among the political elite. He cannot afford a lightweight in the Vice-Presidential Palace. If a medical emergency strikes, his deputy must have the stature, competence and temperament to hold the republic together.