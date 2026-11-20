President Prabowo Subianto (left) is welcomed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ahead of the Gala Dinner during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov. 16, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Eloisa Lopez)

President Prabowo’s long-awaited ASEAN apology over Indonesia’s choking transboundary haze rang hollow the moment he absolved Jakarta of blame, proving that true regional leadership requires accountability, not excuses.

N elson Mandela once remarked that a strong leader knows how to apologize, noting that seeking forgiveness is not a sign of weakness, but of moral courage. He made this observation after South Africa's National Party repeatedly refused to apologize for the atrocities committed under the apartheid regime.

President Prabowo Subianto, democratically elected in 2024, is the natural leader of the 11-member ASEAN by virtue of Indonesia's size and stature. During a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, Prabowo reaffirmed a sentiment he has often expressed publicly: that Mandela is a personal hero and an admired icon.

Regional counterparts hope Indonesia will reassert the active leadership role in ASEAN championed by Prabowo's six predecessors, despite the President having devoted less attention to the bloc over the past two years. He must bear in mind that Indonesia's leverage on the global stage rests largely on the foundation of its ASEAN membership.

Speaking at the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Sunday, Prabowo apologized for the first time to neighboring countries affected by Indonesia's forest fires, acknowledging that the resulting transboundary haze had caused severe suffering. Yet a troubling undertone marred his remarks: the apology rang hollow.

"I would like to apologize to my neighboring countries, Malaysia and Singapore, when we had a very big forest fire, which took nearly four months for us to control, the haze traveled to Malaysia and to Singapore. It is not our fault, but once again, we apologize, but we have done our best," the President said as quoted on the State Secretariat's official website.

Those five words, "It is not our fault", undermined the entire gesture. As the Indonesian proverb warns, karena nila setitik, rusak susu sebelanga (a single drop of indigo spoils a whole pot of milk). No one can fault observers for concluding that the apology was insincere. Mandela's example taught the exact opposite.

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Prabowo underscored a zero-tolerance policy, noting that Indonesia has revoked land concessions from 17 corporations, with dozens more, over 100 companies in total, under police investigation or facing legal action. Nevertheless, the government cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility. It failed to enforce strict regulatory compliance among private enterprises, particularly oil palm plantation operators.