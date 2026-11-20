The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building is pictured under overcast skies in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I n October the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched PT Djarum's offices in Kudus, Central Java, over suspected administrative irregularities related to cigarette excise. Coming less than a year after a separate tax fraud investigation involving a senior Djarum executive, the new probe raises broader questions about law enforcement, shifting political-business relationships and investment certainty under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.

The case is significant given Djarum's position as one of the country’s largest business groups. Founded by Oei Wie Gwan in 1951, the cigarette manufacturer expanded rapidly under his sons, Michael Bambang Hartono and Robert Budi Hartono, who modernized production and introduced filtered clove cigarettes in 1971.

Unlike companies that remained heavily dependent on tobacco, Djarum diversified into other industries through acquisitions and investments. Although tobacco still contributes 30 to 40 percent of its business, Djarum recognizes that the cigarette industry faces long-term decline.

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The group’s most significant expansion was in 2002, when the Hartono family partnered with United States investment firm Farallon Capital to acquire a controlling stake in Bank Central Asia (BCA), which was owned by the Salim Group before its takeover by the government during the Asian financial crisis.

Today, the Hartono family controls BCA through PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan, which holds a 54.95 percent stake. The family's diversified business portfolio also includes electronics (Polytron), digital services (Halodoc, Tiket.com and Blibli), media (Visinema and IDN Media), food and beverages (Bakmi GM) and health care (Hermina Hospitals). This helped keep the Hartono brothers among the top wealthiest Indonesians for decades.

Yet even a long-standing conglomerate of Djarum's scale has faced mounting legal scrutiny. In November 2025, the Attorney General's Office imposed a travel ban on Djarum COO Victor Rachmat Hartono, along with six tax officials, during an investigation into alleged irregularities in corporate tax liabilities between 2016 and 2020. The ban was lifted after investigators said Victor had cooperated and provided the requested information.

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The investigation attracted attention partly because Djarum had been recognized as a major taxpayer, ranking among the top 20 in 2023. The company was also frequently been cited by the Tax Office as an example of annual tax reporting compliance. Nevertheless, this track record does not place the company beyond scrutiny, particularly when allegations concern possible irregularities involving tax officials.