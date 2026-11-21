T he government's decision to reject imports of second-hand trains from Japan has become another source of frustration for Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) commuters amid worsening overcrowding on the KRL Commuter Line. With ageing trainsets being retired and domestic production falling short of immediate replacement needs, commuters are left facing increasingly constrained services. Against this backdrop, President Prabowo Subianto's recent instructions to revitalise Gambir Station and the National Monument (Monas) complex area in Central Jakarta, alongside plans to develop new railway services in Bali, have raised further questions about the government's priorities in railway development.

While these projects may serve legitimate infrastructure and development objectives, their announcement risks reinforcing the perception that the government is more concerned with launching new projects than addressing the shortcomings of existing services. The frustration is not necessarily with railway development itself, but with the apparent disconnect between the government's ambitions and the immediate needs of railway users. For commuters struggling with overcrowded trains, expanding or revitalising railway infrastructure elsewhere offers little relief when the capacity of the existing network remains inadequate.

The government's decision to reject the proposed imports has centred on strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. In September 2026, the Industry Ministry reiterated its support for improving domestic railway production, while pointing to existing restrictions on the importation of used capital goods under the Trade Ministry's regulations. The applicable regulations, the ministry explained, did not provide for the importation of second-hand railway rolling stock. This position effectively prevented KAI from proceeding with its proposed purchase of 23 second-hand trainsets from Japan, despite the urgency of replacing ageing trains.

The preference for domestic procurement is consistent with the Industry Ministry's longstanding position that Indonesia should meet its railway requirements through PT Industri Kereta Api (INKA) rather than imported rolling stock. In 2023, the ministry rejected a similar import proposal on the grounds that INKA was capable of manufacturing the required trains and that procurement should prioritise domestic production. However, the assumption that INKA could meet these requirements has since been challenged by the company's actual production performance.

INKA's production capacity has fallen considerably short of the government's expectations. During a parliamentary hearing in September 2026, KAI President Director Bobby Rasyidin revealed that INKA had initially committed to producing eight trainsets annually, but had only managed to deliver two to three trainsets per year. This shortfall has contributed to delays in fulfilling KAI's existing orders. The company's delivery record has also raised quality concerns, with seven trainsets previously having to be recalled after inspections identified components with potential material fatigue issues.

The government's continued reliance on INKA is also closely tied to broader plans to rehabilitate the company's finances and expand its manufacturing capabilities through state funding. INKA's financial difficulties were reflected in its 2025 performance, when it recorded a net loss of Rp 677 billion (US$37.11 million), reversing a net profit of Rp 55 billion in 2024, while accumulating Rp 4.7 trillion in debt.

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This makes the new KRL procurement programme particularly significant. By directing KAI to order 23 new trainsets, the government is effectively securing a substantial domestic order book for INKA at a time when the manufacturer is struggling with liquidity, delayed projects and insufficient working capital. Supporting the domestic railway industry is a legitimate industrial policy objective, but the government appears to be pursuing it through an increasingly restrictive approach to procurement, despite having had several years to recognise the limitations of INKA's production capabilities.