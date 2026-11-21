A smart-phone screen displays the logo of main social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Telegram, X, Bluesky, Tiktok and Whatsapp in Paris, on April 29, 2026. (AFP/Martin Lelievre)

As state takedowns silence dissent while covert "buzzer" networks flood the zone, Indonesia’s digital public square is being squeezed from both ends—and only radical transparency from regulators and tech giants alike can keep it free.

Two recent headlines from Indonesia’s digital landscape reveal a paradox in how online speech is policed.

Media watchdogs Remotivi and the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) documented more than 100 social media posts critical of the government that were removed or restricted, nearly three-quarters of them traced to official requests from the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, Google’s latest Influence Operations Bulletin disclosed that it terminated more than 19,300 YouTube channels in the third quarter of 2026, and nearly 24,000 over the first nine months, for running coordinated campaigns promoting pro-government narratives in Indonesia.

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The two developments seem to pull in opposite directions: one points to state suppression of dissent, the other to a platform crackdown on state-aligned propaganda. Yet both expose the same systemic failure: a profound lack of transparency in content moderation by governments and platforms alike.

The ministry’s response to Remotivi and SAFEnet’s findings was defensive rather than constructive. The two groups challenged the ministry to an open public debate over the 94 takedown requests attributed to it. Officials instead deflected, saying they lacked matching data and insisting the state is not a “censor”.

Refusing evidence-based dialogue is deeply troubling in a democracy. A ministry that can restrict public discourse, and that imposes tight turnaround windows for removals, is obliged to account for every request. By sidestepping a public reckoning with civil society, the ministry erodes public trust and feeds suspicion that regulatory powers are being used to shield the powerful from scrutiny rather than serve the public interest.

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Platforms deserve criticism for their own opacity. Google and Meta merit credit for publishing periodic transparency reports on enforcement actions and, in Meta’s case, government removal requests. Google’s disclosure of its sweep against influence networks offers a valuable window into digital manipulation.