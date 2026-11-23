By leveraging APEC’s framework of openness, innovation and cooperation—alongside deepening green partnerships with China—Indonesia is transforming its vast critical mineral wealth into the foundation of an Asia-Pacific industrial powerhouse.

I ndonesian President Prabowo Subianto and other Asia-Pacific economic leaders attended the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, last week. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and a founding member of APEC, Indonesia has long valued the forum as a vital platform to advance trade and investment liberalization, attract foreign capital, integrate into regional industrial chains and strengthen its voice in global economic governance.

Beyond diplomatic gesture, President Prabowo’s attendance underscores Indonesia’s enduring commitment to multilateralism.

A core objective of Indonesia’s international economic cooperation is to maximize the value of its natural resource endowments. From cofounding APEC in 1989 to spearheading the Bogor Goals in 1994, Indonesia helped shape the forum’s early trajectory. Today, it brings inclusive growth, resource value addition, and digital transformation to the forefront of the regional agenda.

Endowed with abundant mineral deposits—including nickel, copper, bauxite, tin and coal—Indonesia leads the world in both nickel reserves and production. A primary economic imperative for the nation lies in building supporting manufacturing capacity and ascending the global industrial value chain through these resources.

In response, Indonesia has actively pursued the downstream development of its resource-based industries in recent years. Seizing opportunities presented by the global green transition, Jakarta has prioritized electric vehicle and battery manufacturing by leveraging its nickel wealth. These policies have strengthened domestic raw-material processing, auxiliary industries and downstream consumption, while attracting foreign enterprises to establish local production facilities—yielding tangible economic progress.

The Asia-Pacific region serves as a crucial pillar in Indonesia’s vision of transitioning from a raw-material exporter into an industrial powerhouse. In terms of manufacturing capacity, China possesses a comprehensive, large-scale green industrial chain, leading globally in photovoltaics, wind power and EVs. South Korea is advancing rapidly in solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and low-carbon materials, while Japan—backed by a strong foundation in electrification and automation—holds competitive advantages in critical equipment and precision technologies. Together, these capabilities provide the technological bedrock for Indonesia’s downstreaming strategy.

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On the demand side, the Asia-Pacific is steadily shifting away from conventional fossil fuels toward clean energy. Geopolitically driven energy crises have accelerated this transition across numerous economies, opening a vast regional market for Indonesia’s clean-energy products.