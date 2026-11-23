Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. (Reuters/Ann Wang)

Washington's increasingly restrictive approach amid technology rivalry with China risks turning Indonesia, which has little control in the global semiconductor race, into collateral damage.

Like a butterfly effect, an event thousands of kilometers away can eventually trigger a storm much closer to home.

Reports of an affair between former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, have heightened Washington's anxiety over where American computing power ultimately ends up.

On Nov. 16, the United States Department of Commerce introduced new requirements for semiconductor exports to four Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, to “prevent certain foreign actors from leveraging advanced computing power based on US technology”.

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The curbs entail heavier scrutiny of exports, reexports and transfers of advanced AI chips above certain thresholds to overseas data centers that “remotely supply significant volumes of compute to companies headquartered” in countries Washington considers adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump went even further, threatening to impose a "tremendous tax" on American companies that build data centers overseas in an effort to bring more computing infrastructure back home.

Washington's increasingly restrictive approach amid technology rivalry with China risks turning Indonesia, which has little control in the global semiconductor race, into collateral damage.

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The restrictions could weigh on Indonesia's nascent data center industry, which has only recently begun attracting substantial investment. The government reported that the "Other services" category, which largely comprises data center investments, attracted Rp 195.7 trillion (US$10.7 billion) between January and September this year, accounting for 12.7 percent of total investment coming to the country.