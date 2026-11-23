Officials and security personnel surround Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) as he leaves the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026, after submitting his resignation letter in person to the People’s Consultative Assembly. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

What makes this political unraveling so striking is not just the shift in power. It is the manner in which Prabowo has conducted himself.

I n hindsight, the defining masterstroke of Indonesian politics over the last decade was not Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's construction of a political dynasty, nor his sweeping infrastructure legacy. It was Prabowo Subianto's decision to swallow his pride in 2019, accepting a cabinet post under the rival who had twice defeated him, and becoming a Trojan horse in human form.

For years, political observers and critics viewed Prabowo through a familiar, almost caricatured lens. He was the hot-headed former general, the man prone to emotional outbursts, the leader whose unpredictability made him both formidable and vulnerable.

When he joined Jokowi's administration as defense minister after losing the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, many assumed he had simply been co-opted, neutralized by proximity to power and state budgets. In retrospect, however, his apparent surrender looks rather different. He had entered the political household of his rival, gained an intimate view of its machinery and learned how power was actually exercised.

One must give credit to Prabowo's sheer political resilience. Yet even he knew that winning the presidency in 2024 required more than stamina or another electoral campaign. It required the full weight of Jokowi's political machinery and the support of the state apparatus. To secure that endorsement, Prabowo struck a bargain that seemed to favor the outgoing president: he accepted Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

Prabowo played the grateful, deferential successor to perfection. Even well into his presidency, his enthusiastic public chants of "Hidup Jokowi!" ("Long live Jokowi!") reinforced the impression that the former president still held the upper hand.

It was an extraordinary political arrangement. Jokowi appeared to have secured the continuation of his influence beyond his constitutional term, while Prabowo finally obtained the presidency he had pursued for a decade. But political alliances built on mutual convenience rarely guarantee permanent loyalty. Two years into Prabowo's presidency, the balance of power has shifted dramatically.

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The latest developments have exposed the extent of that shift.