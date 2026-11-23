Crowds line both sides of Kartavya Path in New Delhi to watch India's 77th Republic Day Parade on Jan. 26, 2026, which also showcased the BrahMos long-range supersonic cruise missile (right). (AFP/Sajjad Hussein)

While the Badr MoU grabbed headlines, the deepening India-Indonesia defense partnership, anchored by a $630 million BrahMos missile deal and expanding maritime security, carries real strategic weight to power Jakarta’s deterrence and Indo-Pacific stability.

T he Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in October by Indonesia, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan captured significant media headlines. Closer scrutiny, however, reveals that the India-Indonesia defense partnership carries far greater substance, offering superior potential to bolster Indonesia’s defense industry and fulfill its deterrence requirements.

In November, India and Indonesia took concrete steps to deepen their defense ties. A delegation from the 55th Army Higher Command Course of India’s Army War College visited the Indonesian Military (TNI) International Cooperation Center in Jakarta. Received by a TNI brigadier general, commander and senior officers, the delegation was briefed on Indonesia’s national defense and security strategy and discussed existing mechanisms alongside future avenues for bilateral military cooperation.

This visit followed the successful conclusion of the 12th edition of the joint military exercise Garuda Shakti 2026, held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 in Banyuwangi, East Java.

Bilateral defense relations have been significantly elevated through cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement, enabling the integration of these munitions onto Indonesian Air Force fighter jets. Valued at US$630 million, the agreement makes Indonesia only the third country, after the Philippines and Vietnam, to acquire the state-of-the-art BrahMos missiles jointly developed by India and Russia.

Capable of being launched from air, land and sea, the BrahMos system has attracted heightened international interest since India first deployed it in combat during Operation Sindoor in 2025.

As maritime neighbors and strategic partners, India and Indonesia established the Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in 2018. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Indonesia in July, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to broadening this defense and maritime partnership across both traditional and emerging domains.

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Key areas of expanded engagement include regular defense dialogues, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and coproduction of defense technologies, port calls, peacekeeping operations, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building, cadet exchanges and defense industrial cooperation.