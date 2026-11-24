Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay enters the courtroom on Nov. 19, as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its judgment in the case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw)

Following the ICJ’s landmark genocide ruling against Myanmar, ASEAN faces a defining test: will it prioritize diplomatic convenience, or use its political leverage to secure genuine justice, citizenship and accountability for the Rohingya?

O n Nov. 19, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered a landmark judgment in The Gambia v. Myanmar, ruling that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017. The Court also found that Myanmar had failed to prevent and punish genocide and had violated its provisional order to preserve evidence. Consequently, the Court ordered Myanmar to investigate and prosecute those suspected of genocide, prevent future violations, provide reparations, and ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced Rohingya.

The judgment affirms the Rohingya’s suffering, yet a legal victory is not synonymous with justice delivered. The central question is whether this ruling will translate into accountability and lasting change, or remain a declaration with limited consequences for its victims.

For ASEAN this is a defining test. It challenges whether regional stability can be pursued while the conditions that enabled genocide remain unaddressed. ASEAN must demonstrate that diplomatic engagement does not equate to accommodation, and that the principles of sovereignty and non-interference do not supersede its commitment to international law and human dignity.

First, ASEAN must actively support the implementation of the judgment. The ICJ established Myanmar’s state responsibility under the Genocide Convention rather than individual criminal guilt, which requires further investigation and prosecution. The Court’s binding orders require Myanmar to enact necessary legislation, prosecute suspected perpetrators, guarantee non-repetition, and provide reparations.

Because the ICJ lacks its own enforcement mechanism, its authority relies on sustained political commitment. ASEAN should utilize its diplomatic channels to press for compliance, support evidence preservation, and encourage cooperation with United Nations accountability mechanisms. It must also place implementation, restitution and guarantees of non-repetition squarely on its diplomatic agenda.

This responsibility directly intersects with ASEAN’s existing approach to Myanmar. Since 2021, the bloc has restricted Myanmar’s military authorities to non-political representation at ASEAN Summits and Foreign Ministers’ Meetings due to a lack of meaningful progress on the Five-Point Consensus (5PC). On Nov. 15—just four days prior to the ICJ ruling—ASEAN reaffirmed this restriction while permitting Myanmar to participate at all levels in other sectoral ministerial bodies. The bloc also endorsed a policy of calibrated engagement, allowing for the gradual restoration of full political representation contingent upon sustained, concrete progress on the 5PC.

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The ICJ ruling should prompt ASEAN to reconsider what constitutes meaningful progress. While the judgment does not dictate Myanmar’s representation within ASEAN—which remains a political decision for member states—compliance with the Genocide Convention must inform the benchmarks for engagement and any restoration of political status. The 5PC was designed to address the political crisis following the 2021 coup, not to ensure accountability for genocide or remedies for the Rohingya. Treating progress on the 5PC as the sole metric for normalization would leave a fundamental void in ASEAN’s response.