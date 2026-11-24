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What is taking place today is not a genuinely competitive political system.
senior Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) member said the quiet part out loud when asked why all political factions in the House of Representatives decided to throw their weight behind the proposal to impeach then-vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
“This is indeed a guided democracy. If one says yes, then everybody says yes,” chairman of the PDI-P faction at the House Utut Adianto told reporters.
With almost all of Indonesia’s democratic infrastructure; from regular presidential and legislative elections to the formal separation between three branches of the government continuing to be a fact of life in the country, was Utut stating a factual error or was it a Freudian slip that aptly describes the state of Indonesian democracy today?
“Guided democracy” refers to the centralized political system put in place by the country’s founding president Soekarno, with the backing of the military, to concentrate executive power in the executive branch of the government.
The move to install this guided democracy or Demokrasi Terpimpin, which would last between 1957 and 1965, was in fact a response to an experiment in liberal democracy, which was blamed for frequent cabinet changes, regional rebellions and endless debate in the legislature.
Many in academic circles debate whether Indonesia is experiencing a democratic backsliding or has already entered an outright electoral autocracy, but one thing is certain, what is taking place today is not a genuinely competitive political system.
To find the evidence, look no further than Utut’s own branch of the government, the House, which in recent years has effectively been turned into a rubber stamp for any political and economic agenda promoted by the executive branch of the government.
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