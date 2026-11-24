No barriers: An invigilator distributes civics exam papers to students during the final summative assessment (PSAJ) on April 20 for students at SLB C special education high school in Malang, East Java. A total of 12 students at the school took part in the four-day graduation exam covering seven subjects, with materials adapted to students’ abilities through three types of questions for autistic students and those with mild and moderate intellectual disabilities. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

Ten years after Indonesia’s landmark Disability Law, one civil servant’s journey from sight loss to career success shows why workplace inclusion must shift from a stroke of luck to an institutional guarantee.

W hen Renaldy—not his real name—first walked through the doors of a ministry in 2022, he carried high professional aspirations alongside a quiet, heavy vulnerability: he had low vision. During his initial consultations, he disclosed this to his supervisor, who offered the response every applicant hopes to hear: "It is your delivery and dedication that matter here, not your eyesight."

Yet life rarely follows a straight path. Within months, Renaldy’s degenerative condition accelerated, and he lost his sight entirely.

In far too many workplaces across Indonesia and around the world, that moment would have marked the sudden end of a promising career. Across corporate corridors and government departments alike, the onset of a profound disability frequently triggers panic, polite sidestepping, and eventual dismissal.

Employers often assume that a worker who cannot see, walk, or hear is simply unable to perform. Renaldy’s office, however, chose a different path. Even before doctors confirmed his total loss of vision, his colleagues and leadership proactively reorganized his portfolio. Rather than showing him the door, they created space for him to adapt.

Renaldy met them halfway with extraordinary grit. He mastered screen-reading software and assistive digital interfaces, maintaining clear, timely communication with his teams. He mapped out a daily commute from his home in Tangerang, Banten, to Central Jakarta—a demanding journey across multiple transit lines that he cheerfully describes as an exercise in "asking questions" and relying on "everyday helpers" at train platforms and bus stops. When his duties required provincial field missions involving air travel, he packed his bags and went, navigating airports and unfamiliar cities with quiet resilience.

Workplace stability enabled life’s greatest milestones: he married a woman who also lives with low vision, and they recently welcomed their first child. Today, Renaldy is frequently invited to share his experiences with other ministries, agencies, NGOs and private enterprises, helping to open doors for others facing similar barriers.

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This year marks a major milestone for Indonesia: the tenth anniversary of Law No. 8/2016 on Persons with Disabilities. A decade ago, this landmark legislation sought to retire the outdated, paternalistic view of disability as a matter of charity or medical pity. It established a rights-based framework affirming that persons with disabilities are equal citizens entitled to full participation in national life, backed by clear employment quotas: at least 2 percent of the workforce in government institutions and state-owned enterprises, and 1 percent in private companies.