Buying time: Visitors attend a bazaar held in the lobby of a shopping mall in Depok, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T he self-deprecating refrain "in this economy" has increasingly permeated discussions about living conditions in Indonesia under President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Yet recent economic indicators paint a more optimistic picture. The Bank Indonesia (BI) Consumer Survey points to improving consumer confidence, third-quarter economic growth exceeding market expectations and the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) continuing to rise.

Taken at face value, these indicators suggest a strengthening economy and improving public sentiment. A closer look, however, reveals a more complicated picture: Several indicators remain weaker than a year ago, while improvements in business activity have yet to translate into commensurate gains in employment and household spending.

The October 2026 BI Consumer Survey showed that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) remained firmly in optimistic territory above the 100-point threshold, rising to 119.9 from 118.1 in September. In addition, both components improved: the Current Economic Conditions Index (CECI) increased to 109.1 from 107.5 while the Consumer Expectations Index (CEI) rose to 130.7 from 128.7.

By expenditure group, confidence was highest among respondents spending more than Rp 5 million (US$273.48) per month, at 123.0. By age, respondents aged 20-30 recorded the highest CCI, at 125.2. Geographically, Makassar, Bandung and Banten registered the largest monthly increases.

All three CECI indices improved, although to varying degrees. The Current Income Index (CII) edged up to 114.9 from 114.6, while the Job Availability Index (JAI) recorded a more substantial increase to 105.5 from 101.1. The Durable Goods Purchase Index (DGPI) remained relatively stable at 106.7.

Expectations were similarly positive: the Income Expectations Index (IEI) rose to 138.6 from 136.9, the Job Availability Expectations Index (JAEI) to 129.3 from 127.7 and the Business Activity Expectations Index (BAEI) to 124.3 from 121.5.

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Household finances, however, told a more cautious story. The average propensity to consume fell to 73.6 percent of income in October from 74.9 percent in September, and the share of income spent on consumption declined across all expenditure groups. The savings-to-income ratio rose to 16.4 percent from 15.4 percent, while the debt installment-to-income ratio also rose, to 10.1 percent from 9.7 percent.