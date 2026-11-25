China’s President Xi Jinping (center), United States President Donald Trump (right) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at the Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. (AFP/Win McNamee)

As great-power dynamics shift, the Global South can no longer simply demand reform from the sidelines, it must reinvent its own coalitions to actively reshape the future of global governance.

M y perspective on the world began to shift when I saw United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold their first trilateral meeting on Nov. 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

Does this new "Big Three" configuration mark a new world order? Did they achieve a common understanding regarding the future? More importantly, what is the role of the Global South in shaping the trajectory of the international system?

At that moment, a famous quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi came to mind: "Be the change you want to see in the world." It sparked an immediate realization.

Perhaps the core problem has never been the international system, its existing architectures or multilateralism itself. Instead, we may have failed to look in the mirror and recognize that a primary obstacle lies within us, the Global South.

We have been so preoccupied with demanding profound, meaningful reform from the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other multilateral institutions that we have neglected to embody the very reforms we seek within our own frameworks.

The international order stands at a critical juncture. Intensifying geopolitical rivalries, economic fragmentation, armed conflicts, climate change and rapid technological transformations are testing the foundations of global cooperation. While institutions established in the aftermath of World War II struggle to respond effectively to contemporary challenges, the growing influence of the Global South should help reshape the distribution of global power.

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Against this backdrop, the future of multilateralism cannot simply be about preserving legacy institutions; it must involve rethinking how the Global South organizes itself, builds coalitions and negotiates collective solutions.