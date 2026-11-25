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With only 75 Javan rhinos left in the wild, rushing them into an untested habitat amid swirling mining interests threatens to push the species closer to extinction rather than save it.
he government’s plan to relocate Javan rhinos has sparked intense debate over the past few weeks. The debate follows a proposal by Presidential Special Envoy for Climate and Energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo to move several of the critically endangered one-horned rhinos from their original habitat in Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten to Alas Purwo National Park in East Java, ostensibly to protect the species from potential eruptions of nearby Mount Anak Krakatau.
Once native to eight Southeast Asian countries, the Javan rhino is now found exclusively in Ujung Kulon, where the surviving population now stands only at an estimated 75.
While establishing a second habitat could reduce the risk of the species being wiped out by an eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau or ensuing tsunamis, a rushed translocation would not necessarily safeguard their survival, for several critical reasons.
According to a conservationist from IPB University (formerly Bogor Agricultural University), the easternmost extent of the Javan rhino’s historical range reached only the western parts of Central Java, with no modern scientific record of populations in eastern Central Java or East Java. Consequently, further research is essential to determine whether Alas Purwo can provide a viable habitat for the species.
The death of a male rhino during the first-ever internal relocation program in Ujung Kulon in 2025 underscores the immense complexity of conserving rare wildlife. Musofa died just two days after being transferred from the park’s forest to the Javan Rhino Study and Conservation Area (JRSCA), a facility at the foot of Mount Honje designed to stabilize the population, strengthen genetic diversity and enable more structured habitat management.
His death was primarily caused by extensive organ degeneration resulting from a parasitic infection that went undetected despite two years of rigorous screening prior to the transfer.
Furthermore, Javan rhinos are dying faster than they can reproduce. Their inherently low reproductive rate, combined with a solitary and elusive nature, makes natural population recovery exceptionally difficult.
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