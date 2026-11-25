Climate multilateralism is evolving into a two-tiered system in which high-level negotiations toward shared commitments and the real-world implementation of climate solutions become more mutually supportive.

T he recent confirmation by the United Nations Environment Programme, that global temperatures are on track to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, undoubtedly darkens the outlook for the coming years and decades. But fatalism is not an option. There is still an opportunity to make this “overshoot” temporary. By tying climate change mitigation to people’s everyday concerns and to countries’ development priorities, we can ensure that solutions reach the necessary scale before it is too late.

The pace of implementation is already picking up since last year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, in the Brazilian Amazon. Inspired by the indigenous concept of “mutirão”, meaning a communal mobilization or collective effort, the COP30 presidency urged the international community to unite around three objectives: strengthening multilateralism, connecting that process to people’s everyday lives and accelerating implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Through Mutirão, the COP30 presidency sought to consolidate a process that had long been underway, unleashing climate strategies beyond the negotiation rooms and across different economic sectors and segments of society.

Since the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was opened for signatures at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, three decades of diplomacy have created a structure that combines climate mitigation, adaptation, finance, technology sharing, capacity building and instruments for addressing loss and damage. By the end of 2024, the Paris Agreement’s rule book, initiated in 2016, was completed, establishing a cycle of periodic nationally determined contributions (decarbonization targets/plans) and global stocktaking (progress assessments).

But climate multilateralism has come to a crossroads. Even as ongoing negotiations remain necessary, the implementation gap for what has been agreed remains abysmal. The challenge for each COP now is to deliver more than final communiqués. Each must also demonstrate how hard-won decisions, once implemented, will bring concrete improvements to peoples’ lives.

During our own preparations for COP30, concerns about rising geopolitical tensions and socioeconomic challenges were aggravated by the news that the United States would withdraw once again from the Paris Agreement.

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By the conference’s closing session, however, no other party had left the accord and more than 50 decisions had been achieved by consensus. The collective commitment to fighting climate change was renewed: 194 countries recognized that the transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient development was not only desirable but unavoidable. Unlike the 1.5-degree overshoot, this kind of systemic change cannot be reversed.