A worker carries meal trays under the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 21 to be disbursed to students at the state-run Islamic elementary school MIN 11 West Aceh, Aceh. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

P resident Prabowo Subianto is spending hundreds of trillions of rupiah on his flagship free nutritious meal program and Red and White Cooperatives, initiatives that could bolster grassroots support ahead of the 2029 presidential election. Yet despite massive spending, his approval rating has fallen sharply, raising questions about their effectiveness. With the 2027 state budget largely preserving both programs, will Prabowo rethink their design and implementation or continue spending heavily despite growing public dissatisfaction?

Between August and September, the government and lawmakers reshuffled tens of trillions of rupiah in the 2027 state budget. Yet the programs at the heart of Prabowo's agenda remained largely untouched. What survived the negotiations may tell us more about the government's priorities than what changed. On Sept. 29, the House of Representatives approved a Rp 4.11 quadrillion (US$228 billion) budget for 2027, just 0.2 percent higher than President Prabowo's original proposal in August.

The scale of Prabowo's flagship programs becomes clearer when examining the details of the approved budget. The free meals program accounts for Rp 232.5 trillion of the National Nutrition Agency's (BGN) budget, up from Rp 218 trillion this year. The Red and White Cooperatives are financed through a less visible arrangement. Of the Rp 77 trillion in village funds planned for 2027, Rp 51 trillion is earmarked for financing obligations associated with cooperative facilities, leaving only Rp 25 trillion in regular village funds.

Together, the two programs account for about Rp 283.5 trillion, exceeding the combined budgets of the Health Ministry, the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry and the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry. The Health Ministry has been allocated Rp 102.1 trillion, about 10 percent below its 2026 budget, while the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry receives Rp 89.1 trillion, including Rp 23 trillion for teachers transitioning from part-time to full-time government contracts and Rp 5 trillion for school repairs, and the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry gets Rp 65.2 trillion.

The political appeal of these two grassroots programs is obvious. Free meals at schools and cooperatives in villages give the President a visible presence in everyday life. But visibility does not necessarily translate into public support.

An October survey by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) found that satisfaction with Prabowo's performance had fallen from 81.2 percent in November 2025 to 44.5 percent. It also found that 61.4 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the free meals program implementation, while 71 percent lacked confidence in the prospects of their local cooperatives. SMRC's executive director cited dissatisfaction with the two programs as a possible explanation for the decline in presidential approval.

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The government offers a starkly different picture. On Nov. 18, the head of the Government Communication Agency claimed that satisfaction had rebounded from 43 percent to 62–63 percent following the reported arrest of a former National Police chief over allegations of illegally wiretapping the President, citing big-data monitoring. Those figures are not directly comparable with SMRC's survey, but even the government's account offered little evidence that its flagship programs were driving the improvement. Meanwhile, around half of SMRC's respondents rated the economy poorly, and rising prices remained a major concern.