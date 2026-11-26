Wunguan hamlet chief Irfan Yunus holds up a smartphone in the East Java regency of Jember on Nov. 20, 2026, showing an article in ‘The Yomiuri Shimbun’ on Wunguan resident Ayok Sukamto, who is reportedly being held as a prisoner of war by Kyiv after he was captured fighting as a mercenary with Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. (Antara/Seno)

Lured by fraudulent job offers, hundreds of Indonesians are ending up on Russian front lines in Ukraine; Jakarta must deploy both diplomatic muscle and legal reform to bring our trafficking victims home.

T he story of Ayok Sukamto from Jember, East Java, is no aberration; it is a template. Ayok, 49, signed a contract for what he believed was a construction job in Moscow then found himself on a bus to occupied Donetsk days later, allegedly tattooed with a Russian military identification number and deployed, untrained, to an assault in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.

He is Ukraine’s first Indonesian prisoner of war but not the only casualty. Taufiq Muhammad, a former Jakarta taxi driver, died in his first battle; Rendi Apriyanto never came home.

According to Ukraine's prisoner exchange initiative I Want to Live, at least 283 Indonesians were recruited into Russian forces in the first nine months of 2026, a roughly thirtyfold surge from the last three years combined.

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The figures are corroborated in part by the National Police, which have arrested 13 suspects, including two Russian and one Ukrainian nationals, in five trafficking cases covering 58 confirmed victims.

What we are witnessing mirrors the playbook our authorities already recognize from Southeast Asia's scam center epidemic: fake job offers on social media, tourist visas used as a Trojan horse and a transnational recruitment chain designed to stay out of reach.

The promised jobs included logistics, border security and construction with salaries of up to Rp 400 million (US$22,000). The reality was a defense ministry contract and a bus to the front lines.

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That this scheme finds willing takers is an indictment against economic conditions at home. No Indonesian should have to weigh a war zone against unemployment; a failure the government has been too slow to address.