Vendors and visitors at a traditional market in Medan Labuhan District, Medan, North Sumatra, carry on with their usual activities amid ankle-deep floodwaters on Oct. 13, 2025. (Antara Foto/Yudi Manar)

I ndonesia’s economy continued to expand strongly in the third quarter of 2026 at a pace of 5.47 percent, up from 5.29 percent in the previous quarter and exceeding market expectations. Household consumption remained the main growth driver, followed by investment and government spending. Yet questions remain over whether this momentum can be sustained into 2027 as declining real incomes, eroding household wealth and persistent economic uncertainty threaten to undermine economic expansion.

The third-quarter growth figure surpassed a consensus forecast of 5.20 percent from 15 institutions, but the details are less reassuring. Household consumption grew 5.04 percent year-on-year (yoy), down from 5.06 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) growth slowed to 6.06 percent from 6.87 percent, while government consumption growth nearly halved to 8.95 percent from 15.97 percent.

Fiscal spending has also increased substantially, with realized spending as of Oct. 31 reaching nearly Rp 3 quadrillion (US$166.7 billion), or 78 percent of the budget, compared with 71.6 percent in the same period last year. One estimate suggests that without government spending, second-quarter growth would have been just 4.52 percent. The question, therefore, is whether the Indonesian economy can maintain its momentum without relying increasingly on the state.

Household consumption, which accounts for 51.97 percent of gross domestic product, faces pressure on several fronts. Workers leaving the agricultural sector or laid off from other occupations are often forced into precarious informal jobs with little wage growth, and 58 percent of workers remain in informal employment.

Nominal wages rose 2.7 percent in August against inflation of 3.2 percent and food inflation of 5 percent. At the same time, the global energy crisis and food supply chain disruptions due to El Niño pushed inflation higher, adding further pressure to real incomes and household purchasing power.

Consumption pressures are not limited to the lower middle class: The upper middle class was hit by a 29 percent decline in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index between January and September as well as the global energy crisis.

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Broader economic uncertainty has also encouraged precautionary saving: An October survey from Bank Indonesia (BI) showed the share of income saved rising to 16.4 percent from 15.4 percent in September, with savings increasing across all expenditure groups. Consumer credit grew only 4.86 percent in September, down from 7.3 percent a year earlier.