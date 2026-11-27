People buy iced coffee from a mobile vendor on Oct. 22, 2026, as it stops at a curbside before a store of upmarket cafe and restaurant chain JCO Reserve on Jl. Thamrin in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Will Indonesia’s economy have the resilience to counter the coming shocks from geopolitical tensions?

W hen Indonesia finally has a new vice president next month, President Prabowo Subianto could then turn his focus to the economy, where the gap between public perception and macroeconomic figures persists.

A glance at Indonesia’s economy in the first nine months of 2026 reaffirms it is moving steadily amid global economic turmoil. This is despite the anxieties of millions of households who still feel financially insecure.

Growth remained strong, driven by government expenditure and gross fixed capital formation.

Fiscal deficits narrowed. The merchandise surplus cut current account deficits from US$12.6 billion in the second quarter to $2.2 billion in the third quarter as exports strengthened and imports weakened, partly as a result of steep rupiah depreciation, which made Indonesia’s exports more competitive and imports more expensive. Inflation and public debt remained manageable.

But looking deeper into the figures, a disturbing pattern emerged that raised concerns about whether the nation’s economy would have the resilience to counter the shocks from geopolitical tensions or the strength to keep its economic transformation on track to break the 5 percent growth trap.

On the fiscal side, government expenditure expanded 15.6 percent. However, spending quality deteriorated. Spending for subsidies, including compensation for Pertamina and PLN and interest payments on debt accounted for 35 percent of total spending.

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Subsidies reached Rp 415 trillion ($22.6 billion), a one-third increase from last year. According to the World Bank, subsidy expenditure was not well-targeted. More than half of the subsidies were enjoyed by the richest 20 percent of households in the country.