A traffic coordinator gestures on Nov. 9, 2026, while overseeing freight activities at the Pelindo Container Terminal at the port of Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara. (Antara/Mega Tokan)

After a decade of negotiations, the landmark Indonesia-EU CEPA unlocks tariff-free access to 450 million consumers and charts a resilient, high-value economic partnership in an era of global trade uncertainty.

O n Nov. 21, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto and I signed the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. This historic moment came after 10 years of negotiations.

The world was a different one back when we embarked on this journey. But the rationale of closer economic ties is certainly the one thing that has not changed. It is actually more compelling than ever today.

The IEU-CEPA, as it has come to be known, is to my knowledge the most advanced and ambitious trade and investment agreement that Indonesia has signed so far. My friend Pak (Mr.) Airlangga and I spent quite some time defining together the political framework and building blocks of the agreement.

It was not always easy but always fair and friendly, with a genuine sense of finding a substantial and balanced outcome. And of what was at stake. The CEPA is about much more than trade. Fundamentally, it is about diversification and resilience of our economies, about jobs, investment, innovation and opportunities for businesses and citizens. For both sides.

Our time witnesses a global trade regime increasingly marked by uncertainty, protectionism and geopolitical tensions. Indonesia and the EU have chosen a different path: openness, cooperation and mutual benefit.

For Indonesia, the economic opportunities are substantial.

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Conservative projections show a potential increase of Indonesia’s gross domestic product by at least 27 billion euros (US$29.56 billion) over the next 15 years, compared with a scenario without CEPA. Indonesian exports of goods and services to the EU are expected to grow by more than 14 percent.