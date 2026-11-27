A Chinese coast guard vessel draws alongside Indonesian Navy ship KRI Usman Harun as the latter moves to intercept Chinese fishing boats in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea on Nov. 1, 2020. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

With the rice already turned to porridge, Indonesia must now navigate high-stakes negotiations with Beijing to salvage its sovereign rights and economic interests in the North Natuna Sea.

S ome friends have likened Indonesia’s unprecedented compromise with China over the resource-rich North Natuna Sea to the Indonesian proverb "Nasi sudah jadi bubur," which literally translates to "the rice has turned into porridge." There is no use blaming the careless cook. With enough creativity, one can still make nutritious and delicious porridge. "Insya Allah (God willing), we can do it," a Muslim friend told me.

In July 2016, a United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal ruled that China has no legal basis for its expansive jurisdictional claims over nearly the entire South China Sea, a region also claimed in part by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Beijing, however, rejected the ruling and continues to assert its claimed sovereignty.

Indonesia is not a formal claimant in the South China Sea dispute. The core issue is that China’s nine-dash line map encroaches upon the North Natuna waters. The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) recognizes Indonesia's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in these waters and invalidates China's claims. Nevertheless, Beijing insists that its nationals have fished in the area for millennia.

Over the years, the Indonesian Navy, the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), and local fishermen have repeatedly confronted Chinese Coast Guard vessels and fishing fleets. Meanwhile, negotiations with international contractors to explore oil and gas reserves in the region have frequently stalled or collapsed due to diplomatic protests from Beijing.

Although China cites historical fishing practices, these waters cannot be classified as an area of overlapping claims, as Indonesia’s sovereign rights are internationally recognized under UNCLOS. Beijing, however, disregards this legal distinction.

Even so, Indonesia must proceed with the compromise, however painful it may be for the nation, because the agreement was reached at the highest level of both governments. We have passed the point of no return. China now holds the upper hand, not only as Indonesia's most strategic economic partner, but also because Jakarta agreed to the concession. Dwelling on a decision made hastily serves no purpose; Indonesia’s primary objective now must be to mitigate the most severe risks.

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Democratically elected President Prabowo Subianto made a pragmatic choice, setting aside long-standing diplomatic principles to remove a major obstacle, the North Natuna Sea dispute—that could hinder his administration's efforts to secure greater economic benefits from Indonesia's largest trading partner, China. From his perspective, this represents the most viable path for Indonesia to unlock the region's mineral and energy resources.