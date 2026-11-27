Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (left) and European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič shake hands after signing the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Brussels on Nov. 21, 2026. (European Union/-)

I n 2011, the Indonesia–EU Vision Group recommended a comprehensive economic partnership based on a straightforward observation: the two economies complemented each other. Indonesia could supply products Europe needed, while European investment, technology and services could help Indonesian industries become more productive. Last Saturday, 15 years later, that recommendation finally became an agreement.

A Centre for Strategic and International Studies’ (CSIS) 2021 study described the proposed agreement as a transformative agreement. It found that 74 percent of Indonesia’s 500 leading export products matched major European Union import products. Liberalization under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) could increase Indonesia’s exports to the EU by almost 58 percent. But the study also identifies benefits beyond trade.

Indonesia could gain through better access to productive inputs, higher-quality services and investment, supported by improvements in domestic regulation. These channels give the CEPA its transformative potential. The gains, however, will depend on how effectively Indonesia uses them.

The need for that transformation has become more urgent. Trade restrictions and the growing use of economic relationships for strategic purposes are pushing governments and companies to reconsider where they buy, produce and invest. A deeper relationship can reduce both sides’ exposure to geoeconomic and economic security measures.

Critical minerals show how the two sides’ interests could reinforce each other. European buyers seeking secure supplies can support investment in Indonesian processing. Indonesia can use the partnership to develop engineering skills, stronger domestic suppliers and cleaner production and reduce its dependence on certain partners. Long-term purchasing arrangements could help finance commercially viable projects and make supply more dependable.

The CEPA also reflects how production has changed. Digital trade provisions address electronic transactions and cross-border data flows. Sustainability commitments connect commercial opportunities with climate and labor obligations. The CEPA links trade and investment to these new important aspects, so that Indonesia’s manufacturers can fulfill customers' demands and increase regulatory compliance.

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The agreement also has a cooperation part. This matters because the costs of adapting are high and uneven. A small Indonesian food processor or oil palm smallholder cannot respond to new requirements as easily as a multinational company. The CEPA’s cooperation provisions offer channels to improve testing, traceability and technical capacity. Those channels need practical programs that businesses can use.