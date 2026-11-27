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Following the International Court of Justice’s landmark genocide ruling against Myanmar, ASEAN must immediately expel the rogue junta—led by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto—or risk permanently tethering the bloc’s credibility to the regime’s crimes.
ust one day after Myanmar’s junta chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, threatened to withdraw from ASEAN over the bloc’s continued suspension of his regime, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled on Nov. 19 that Myanmar had committed genocidal acts against its Rohingya Muslim minority.
ASEAN must respond by holding an emergency meeting to expel Myanmar indefinitely as a show of respect for the court’s ruling. Both ASEAN’s credibility and the foundational principles it claims to uphold will collapse for failing to do so.
Standing by the military regime offers no strategic benefit to the bloc. For one, Min Aung Hlaing has brazenly denied ever agreeing to ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan he personally signed alongside fellow leaders in Jakarta in April 2021, three months after toppling the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
While the military-installed administration dismissed the ICJ judgment as unjust, the armed forces may eventually abandon their senior general rather than becoming collective targets of international prosecution. It is untenable that certain ASEAN member states continue to shield Min Aung Hlaing and his associates.
To date, only Singapore and Malaysia have publicly responded to the verdict. ASEAN leaders must act swiftly, particularly Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the incoming chair, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the outgoing chair. Indonesia should be actively involved from the outset.
Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam have consistently shown leniency toward the junta. Yet continuing to back a state condemned globally for religious and ethnic atrocities threatens to tether ASEAN’s reputation to the regime's crimes.
Even Suu Kyi, the ousted Nobel Peace Prize laureate who spent decades resisting military rule, traveled to The Hague to defend the generals, denying the systematic ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya. Ironically, the military overthrew her government shortly after her return from the Netherlands.
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